Last week’s column about animation went to print the same day as the season 3 release of “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” a Netflix original animated series created by Universal, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation.
Zack Stentz, who wrote “Thor” and “X-Men: First Class,” created the series. Amblin co-founders Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow the director of the original “Jurassic World” film (2015) serve as executive producers.
The premise is straightforward: six pre-teens visit the Jurassic World theme park on Isla Nublar to participate in the titular adventure camp where they receive up-close, hands-on learning with several dinosaurs in ways regular park attendees don’t.
The kids soon learn not all is as it seems, stumbling upon the island’s secret underground compounds and maze of service tunnels. They occasionally encounter Dr. Henry Wu (voiced by Greg Chun) — the lead geneticist portrayed by B.D. Wong in the film franchise.
Things go horribly wrong as season 1 dovetails into the events of “Jurassic World” and run parallel with the new films as the tail end of Season 3 offers an alternate POV for the opening scene in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018).
This is what the series does very well. It retains the continuity of the films and establishes a series of new, kid-centric adventures that are equal parts “Lord of the Flies” meets “Dinotopia” meets the JP franchise.
The characters are well written and well performed. Ryan Potter (“Big Hero 6”, “Titans”) plays trust fund brat Kenji; he’s joined by Jenna Ortega (“Insidious Chapter 2") as YouTuber Brooklyn and Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) as neurotic and shy Ben.
Other notable actors — Jameela Jamil, Bradley Whitford and Stephanie Beatriz — have recurring vocal performances in the show.
The series’ storytelling, while geared for older children, does have some intense sequences that pull from the franchise’s strongest tropes. There are some legitimate jump scares that even catch adult viewers off-guard.
There are some things that require huge leaps in logic to make sense, especially if you’re watching as an adult… or a writer. Thousand-pound dinosaurs can’t fit inside airducts and unplugged laptop batteries with no power source will die after six months of disuse.
Regardless, there is something to be said about the way Stentz and his writing team string the episodes together. Each episode flows nicely into the next, and the series’ overall connection to the films doesn’t feel shoehorned like some other media franchises.
The newer “Jurassic World” films repeatedly tap into the nostalgia of the 1993 original more than they lean into their own merits as entries in the series. The references in the animated series are subtle and aren’t slapped in the audience’s faces.
Spielberg rejected a “kiddy version” of the JP films, recommending the kids not only be placed in the same danger levels from the films, they also needed to be the main characters instead of playing second fiddle to adult characters.
“Camp Cretaceous” offers a fresh take for new and long-time fans. It’s a great age-appropriate way for families to introduce their children to Jurassic Park’s magic and wonder while experiencing the fictional dino-danger together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.