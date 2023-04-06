Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets will also be for sale, in addition to a regularly priced ticket.
Esparza is known to sell out The Fox quickly each time he comes to Visalia. To purchase tickets please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1FOX or stop by our office at 308 W. Main St.
Felipe Esparza is a stand-up comedian and actor who has come a long way since winning NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2010. While that may have opened doors and helped build his fan base around the country, his hard work and focus in more recent years have brought him longevity. With three successful stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO, his “What’s Up Fool? Podcast” holding steady as one of the top comedy podcasts for the last eight years.
Felipe is now at a point where he is moving more into TV and film. He has been a recurring favorite on TV Shows such as “Superstore,” “The Eric Andre Show,” and “Victor and Valentino” as well as appearing in films including “Guest House” with Pauly Shore, “7th & Union” with Omar Chaparro, “Daddy Daughter Trip” with Rob Schneider and “You People” with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.
Felipe is currently on tour and working on his fourth stand-up special.