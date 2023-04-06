Comedian Felipe Esparza is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Saturday, September 23.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets will also be for sale, in addition to a regularly priced ticket.

Esparza is known to sell out The Fox quickly each time he comes to Visalia. To purchase tickets please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1FOX or stop by our office at 308 W. Main St.

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

