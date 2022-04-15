Steve Perry, Hanford native and legendary Journey frontman, now has a permanent seat in Civic Park.
Thanks to the Addicted to Steve Perry fan club, a shiny new plaque adorns one of the park’s benches, permanently reminding the community that the voice that rocked a generation was first heard here in Hanford.
“The ladies [of the fan club] were very appreciative, and we are happy with the results,” said Brad Albert, with the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department, who helped facilitate the plaque’s installation and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was held Tuesday.
Members of the City Council were on-hand during the ceremony to unveil the plaque, which fittingly rests between Superior Dairy – which Perry frequents while in town – and the Hanford Fox Theatre, where Perry has performed.
While it’s not usual practice to have a bench dedicated to a person that’s still alive, the Council and Parks & Rec were won over by the fan club’s enthusiasm and after the group purchased the plaque, the City agreed to install it.
“How much more fun is it to dedicate something to someone who’s alive to see it,” group member Cincy Dagenais said.
Dagenais and group founder Mary Mendoza were in town for the ribbon-cutting, coming all the way from St. Louis and Edinburg, Texas, respectively.
The group, found online at www.facebook.com/groups/addictedtosteveperry, currently boasts around 3,400 members.
“The thing about our group is it’s not just that we appreciate his looks and his voice and his songwriting talent, because all those things are pretty obvious,” Dagenais said. “It’s that he’s a special human being. He tries his best to help others.”
Dagenais cited the Steve Perry Foundation, which was formed to raise money for breast cancer research and other endeavors after Perry lost his girlfriend, Kellie Nash, to the disease in 2012.
At last year’s Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Event, the Steve Perry Foundation donated $1,000 each to nine local organizations, including the Kings County Commission on Aging, the Sarah A. Mooney Museum, Champions Recovery and others.
The Addicted to Steve Perry group took a note from their muse and during the group’s first visit in 2019, were able to donate nearly $2,000 to the Hanford Carnegie Museum and the Lemoore High School band.
Journey, a rock band formed in 1973, has sold more than 48 million records domestically, according to the Recording Industry of America. This statistic makes the band the 25th best-selling band of all time. A USA Today opinion poll ranked them as the 5th best band of all time in 2005.
After leaving the band, Perry released a handful of solo albums, including the critically-lauded comeback album “Traces” in 2018 — his first in nearly 25 years — and 2021’s Christmas album “The Season.”
Perry’s success has even gained the attention of the US Library of Congress. On Wednesday, it was announced that Journey’s hit song, “Don’t Stop Believin,’” would be inducted into the National Recording Registry. Such a designation means that the Library of Congress has deemed the work “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."
Perry, the son of Portuguese immigrants, told the Library of Congress that he was stunned for his parents and grandparents to have “Don’t Stop Believin’” enshrined as one of the nation’s signature recordings and that it’s “one of those 'only in America’ kind of things.”
The song was inducted along with 25 others, including tracks from Ricky Martin, Linda Ronstadt, Queen and the Wu–Tang clan.
“That song, over the years, has become something that has a life of its own,” Perry said in a release from the Library of Congress. “It’s about the people who’ve embraced it and found the lyrics to be something they can relate to and hold onto and sing.”