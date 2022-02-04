Opening Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, the Fresno Art Museum will host Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop, Works from the Bank of America Collection.
The exhibition will remain open through June 26, 2022. Featuring 94 works of art that span forty years of photographic silkscreen printmaking, the exhibition includes portfolios and individual prints by Warhol starting with iconic works from the mid-1960s to a series of monoprints created in 1985. While many of the works were made in the 1970s and 1980s, their subject matter — iconic people, trends, and issues — reflects Warhol’s decades-long process of mirroring popular American culture.
Warhol was known for transforming photographic imagery (from rather mundane still-lifes of fruits to portraits of comic characters, celebrities, and endangered species) through color, design, form, and multiples. Due to the infinite possibilities of printmaking, Warhol’s portfolios contain a vast array of techniques, ranging from collage and drawing to the use of diamond dust and color variation. The prints demonstrate the many aspects of Warhol’s art, including his brilliance as a colorist. In the later series, Warhol experimented with the silkscreen printing process to create complex surface layers.
Andy Warhol (1928-1987) is one of the central figures of the Pop Art movement and one of the most recognizable artists of the second half of the 20th century. Filmmaker, photographer, painter, commercial illustrator, music producer, writer, and even fashion model — Warhol was a true radical in his approach to art. The breadth and significance of his influence has made him one of the most important artists of our time. He challenged traditional boundaries of art practice, blurring the lines between art, business and life. He turned everyday life into art and art into a way to live the everyday, collecting, documenting, reproducing, experimenting, and collaborating with the people, places, and things around him. Warhol’s enthusiasm for life was rivaled only by his love for the methods of capturing it. He loved the framing device — the camera, the silkscreen, the empty box, the tape recorder, the shopping bag, the telephone — as much as the content it framed.
Perhaps Warhol’s greatest innovation was that he saw no limits to his practice. His pop sensibility embraced an anything-can-be-art approach, appropriating images, ideas, and even innovation itself. Warhol acquired fame through his work in many different types of media, including painting, sculpture, filmmaking, and publishing, but printmaking was always a central part of his art and his way of viewing the world. Through prints, Warhol explored the aesthetics and mechanics of mass-produced images and popular culture.
“The arts matter, and Bank of America recognizes the value that museums and exhibits bring to the local economy and to creating cultural connections in the community. So, we’re very excited to be able to lend our Andy Warhol collection to the Fresno Art Museum, a longtime partner of ours who can soon display these iconic works to the public,” said Mark Riley, President of Bank of America Fresno/Visalia.
This exhibition is made possible through the Art in our Communities program, according to a release.
The Bank of America Art in our Communities Program was established in 2009 in order to share the company’s art collection with the widest possible audience.
