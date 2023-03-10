A sea of green will wash over downtown Hanford next week as droves of honorary Irish party it up while experiencing local businesses and Celtic flavors.
Main Street Hanford’s popular Everybody’s Irish St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 17.
“Some of the businesses will have entertainment; some of the businesses will offer Irish-inspired foods. We’re looking forward to a great night,” said Main Street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Brown.
Six hundred tickets are available for this year’s event. Tickets, which run $40, are still available at www.mainstreethanford.com.
Ticketholders will have the opportunity to bar-crawl throughout downtown, visiting 18 local businesses which will offer myriad forms of entertainment and of course, beer.
“We will have various kinds of beers, including seltzers, stouts, IPAs, lagers, pale ales,” said Brown. “Lots of green beer.”
The various businesses involved will be detailed on ticketholders’ maps given out at the event. Participants can then make their way throughout downtown, sampling microbrews as well as getting a taste of 18 different micro-parties.
Brown said that each participating business comes up with their own entertainment plan for the evening. Some hire musicians, while some set up photo booths or selfie walls and others may offer snacks, sales or anything else to make their business the hot spot of the evening.
“We coordinate with the businesses so that we can list the entertainment options on the maps that the guests receive so they know where they can see live music or enjoy catered snacks or catch a cool photo with their friends,” Brown said.
Proceeds from the event will go toward Main Street Hanford’s ongoing beautification and revitalization efforts downtown. The nonprofit is currently working on two projects that funds from Everybody’s Irish will help complete, including the façade grant program.
“That program is meant to aid business owners in beautifying the store frontage or signage or anything that improves the façade of their building. That can also involve murals,” Brown said.
Main Street Hanford has also partnered with Kings Gospel Mission for a program designed to keep downtown clean.
“That’s a big help because we do have, as everyone knows, a homeless issue in downtown Hanford and that tends to lead to a lot of trash left behind in places, so Kings Gospel Mission is contracted to come in and help keep the streets clean for us,” she said.
After the festivities of Everybody’s Irish, the Hanford Chamber of Commerce official after party will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight. Hop Forged Brewery will serve green beer and Irish Car Bombs and Jameson Whisky throughout the party. A live DJ will provide music and a dance floor will take up part of the street downtown. Entrance is free.
Both events are 21 and over only.