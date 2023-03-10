A sea of green will wash over downtown Hanford next week as droves of honorary Irish party it up while experiencing local businesses and Celtic flavors.

Main Street Hanford’s popular Everybody’s Irish St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 17.

“Some of the businesses will have entertainment; some of the businesses will offer Irish-inspired foods. We’re looking forward to a great night,” said Main Street Hanford Executive Director Michelle Brown.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

