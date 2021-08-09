Encore Theatre Company is pleased to announce their next fundraiser event, and it promises to bring killer laughs. "Trouble at the Tropicabana" is taking place Sept. 10 and 11, with a special afternoon performance on Sept. 12.
Walk down memory lane with Ricky, Lucy, Ethel, and Fred. Get ready to enjoy this murder mystery on a spoof of “I Love Lucy.” The mystery takes place in the Tropicabana Night Club where you will meet the characters and more.
Come enjoy a fantastic dinner and show! You can meet the characters during cocktail hour (no-host) and get ready for audience participation during the show.
Will Ricky sign the movie contract? Is Celia who she claims to be? Will Lucy and Ethel ruin Ricky’s big chance? What is Mr. Big doing in Ricky’s club? Who died? And who committed the murder? You will just have to come and see for yourself and try to win some prizes for the correct guesses and motives!
"I am so excited for this fundraiser! Who doesn’t love “I Love Lucy”? I’m looking forward to good food, good fun, and good times together! Hope to see you at the show," said Susan Burley, director.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the dinner will start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11. Sunday, Sept. 12, doors open at 1:15 p.m. and dinner at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per person, and can be purchased online, at EncoreTulare.org, or through the Encore Theatre Box Office at 559- 686-1300, starting August 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.