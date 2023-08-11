The Kings Players production of "Four Weddings and an Elvis" opens Friday, Aug. 18 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Temple Theatre. 

Annie McGrath, in her directing debut, stated that she knew soon after she read the script  that she wanted to direct it. 

In spite of the fact that casting the play was a fairly big challenge, the Players ended up with “one of the most talented groups of people I’ve ever worked with,” said McGrath.

