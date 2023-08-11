The Kings Players production of "Four Weddings and an Elvis" opens Friday, Aug. 18 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Temple Theatre.
Annie McGrath, in her directing debut, stated that she knew soon after she read the script that she wanted to direct it.
In spite of the fact that casting the play was a fairly big challenge, the Players ended up with “one of the most talented groups of people I’ve ever worked with,” said McGrath.
Actor Micheal Barker took on two roles and plays both superbly, said McGrath, while Vicki Ralston plays the role of Sandy, the snarky, hopelessly romantic proprietor of The Little Chapel in Las Vegas.
Along the way, the audience will meet three of the most memorable couples that Sandy has seen in her 17 years in the business.
Having flown to Vegas to get back at their exes for dumping them, Bev (Rebecca Jensen) and Stan (Micheal Barker) are serenaded live by the Elvis minister from next door, played by Omar Pimentel. Will they make their exes jealous?
Vanessa Wells and Bryce Cannon, played by newcomer Christine Leach and veteran actor Mike Betcher respectively, are next at the chapel. The characters are aging but still fabulous stars that are determined to become the talk of the town once again. Lou, played by veteran actor Dana Shriver, has come in for a job interview as a minister that can play Elvis.
The heartwarming romantic comedy is rated PG-13 due to some coarse language.