The Miss Kings County Organization has announced that the Miss Kings County Competition will be held March 12, 2022, at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. Eight young women will compete for the title of Miss Kings County 2022 and Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen 2022.
Three Miss candidates will compete in private interview, eveningwear, on-stage interview/social impact initiative and talent segments. The five Teen candidates will compete in private interview, talent, eveningwear/on-stage question and lifestyle and fitness in sportswear to win the coveted awards.
Over $8,000 in cash awards, scholarships, gifts and accessories ranging from $100 to $1,500 will be awarded. Every candidate will receive a scholarship.
The local competition is a preliminary to the Miss America competition. The young woman chosen as Miss Kings County 2022 will receive a $1,500 scholarship to further her education, serve as an ambassador of Kings County for the ensuing year and go on to compete for the title of Miss California in June. Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen will be awarded $750 and the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss California’s Outstanding Teen. She will be the junior ambassador of Kings County attending many community events along with Miss Kings County 2022.
"It will be a year full of moments to remember for both young ladies," organizers said in a release.
The Miss America program has awarded millions of dollars to deserving young women wishing to pursue higher education.
“The Miss Kings County Organization is proud to be a part of that longstanding tradition,” said Teresa Vernon, Executive Director.
In a continued fundraising partnership with our Scholarship Program our MKC Princess Program will be returning. Founded by Princess Program Director Joni Frauenheim in 2010, the Miss Kings County Princess Program is a mentoring program – not a competition — for little girls 3-12 years of age. In her first year as Princess Program Assistant is Laura Brautigam.
Each princess will receive her very own tiara, sash, princess t-shirt, picture in the official program book and will have participated in several fun group events prior to the MKC competition on March 12, 2022 She will also appear on stage with the current titleholders in a production number as well as enjoy her special moment in the “Crowning Ceremony” that afternoon.
Tickets presented at the door from the Miss Kings County Competition 2020 (shuttered two days before the competition by Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 executive order) will be honored.
MKC2022 tickets at the door are subject to availability at $20.
Doors will open at 2:15 p.m. Show starts at 3 p.m.
Hanford High School Presentation Center is located at 120 E. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford.