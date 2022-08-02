In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project.

The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.

"One thing that we learned during our process is that, for us, this project started fairly recently. For the Tule River Tribe, however, this project’s vision began in the 1990s. It's like a 25-plus-year process of acquiring the land and envisioning a property in the Valley, closer to Porterville in the population base, so it's remarkable the perseverance that the Tribe has shown to get the project realized," said Joe Baruffaldi, AIA, Principal, HBG Design.

