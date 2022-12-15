This Friday, Dec. 16, the public is invited to attend a free, holiday-themed drone light show performed by Skye Dreams at Civic Park, 400 N. Douty Street.
Terry and Deb Toews founded Santa Claus Lane, a synchronized music and light show of Clovis homes. Following its closure in 2020, the married couple began exploring new avenues of entertainment, including drone shows, an increasingly popular attraction around the world. The Toews launched Skye Dreams earlier this year and have already
performed more than 30 shows with their fleet of 100 drones.
“The shows are just so cool and give you the feeling of being a giddy child,” Terry Toews said. “Every time we fly, I just feel like a little kid, and I can’t believe I’m part of it.”
Skye Dreams will perform three Christmas-themed drone light shows above Hanford City Hall on Friday evening. Each show is approximately 10 minutes in length, and Toews says spectators will enjoy a stunning display of animated images—some specific to Hanford.
The final show, at 9:30 p.m., will feature some special surprises.
Shows are scheduled for 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday on the west side of Civic Park. Admission is free. The public is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
“We can’t wait to see what Skye Dreams has in store for Hanford,” said Hanford Parks & Community Services Director Brad Albert. “These shows are incredibly impressive, and we're grateful to be able to offer it to the community.”
For more information about Skye Dreams, visit their website or follow them on Facebook/Instagram.
