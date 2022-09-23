03004423.jpg

Hanford author Garrett K. Jones will appear at the Hanford-Visalia Comic Con this weekend. 

 Contributed

The film and television industry has encountered a massive problem, and it is one of their own making.  Hollywood has spent the last few years treating its audiences like the enemy.

They rip fans up one side and down the other over backlash after butchering of a beloved property and insult audiences who have no interest in subsequent movies.  It seems Hollywood is gunning for the very people who fill their coffers.

And it's not just audiences in general suffering this abject derision, it's specifically fans who hoped their favorite franchises would do well only to have those hopes betrayed by the media companies they once trusted.

