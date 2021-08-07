In 1997, DJ’s Collectible Shoppe owner Jason Weihert said that he plans to stay in Hanford “for as long as the public wants us.” As the shop celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, it looks like the public has spoken.
DJ’s will celebrate a quarter century of serving Hanford’s nerdiest needs on Saturday, Aug. 14 in conjunction with the annual Free Comic Book Day.
The shop, specializing in hobbies, games, collectibles and comics, has been a hub for fandom so long that Weihert now finds himself serving the children of customers he first met when they were children.
“Some of my customers I met when they were in high school and now coming in with their own kids,” Weihert said. “We have the mindset that you can always treat the shop like it’s your home and I think that rings true for customers who have been with us for such a long time.”
Located at 214 N Irwin St., DJ’s Collectible Shoppe has been such a large part of the leisure-time lives of its customers that it has been host to such milestones as baby showers, engagements and even two weddings.
“It’s not just about the business all the time it’s about being out there to help out when you can. If you pay it forward, it will come back to you,” Weihert said.
It’s this loyalty, both to and from customers, that he said has helped keep the shop in business, even when other such collectible hubs have long since closed their doors. He said that competitive prices and the fact that he and his employees are also collectors have helped as well.
“You get that common connection with your customers because we’re collectors as well. My dad [who Weihert started the business with] was big into Brett Favre, so everybody knew if you got a new Brett Favre card, you go to DJ’s because my dad had to have it,” Weihert said. “I think we can connect with the customers in that aspect because we were once customers ourselves.”
In the 25 years that DJ’s has been in downtown Hanford, it’s seen wave after wave of changes in collectible merchandise and games. Starting out primarily dealing with sports cards, the clientele has shifted its focus to collectible card games like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Magic: The Gathering. The shop even features a back room where customers can host and play games.
While DJ’s anniversary date was Aug. 6, the anniversary celebration will be combined with the Free Comic Book Day, an industry-wide promotion wherein publishers like DC, Marvel, Image and others offer first-come first-served free copies of certain titles.
This year, there will be around 50 free titles offered including The Avengers, Blade Runner, Spider-Man, Batman and Suicide Squad, among many others.
“Star Wars” cosplayers from the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion will make appearances for photo ops with customers and local artists, and novelists will have booths set up for meet-and-greets with new and old fans alike.
“We like to get the community involved and support our local artists,” Weihert said.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
