frozen poster.jpg

"Frozen" plays at the Hanford Fox Theatre this weekend.

 Contributed

The magic of Disney returns to the big screen at the Hanford Fox Theatre this winter with a special screening of the 2013 hit “Frozen."

Walt Disney Animation Studios, the studio behind "Tangled" and "Wreck-It Ralph," presents "Frozen," a stunning big-screen comedy adventure. Fearless optimist Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey — teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom.

Relive this classic fantasy tale or see it for the first time at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 only at the Hanford Fox.

Frozen is rated PG. The running time is 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Advance Tickets are $6.50 (plus a $2 restoration fee per order and online fees). Day of show tickets are $8 (plus a $2 restoration fee per order if paying with a credit card).

