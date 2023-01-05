“Dear Evan Hansen” has won over millions of fans all over the world and it may come as a surprise that the star was reluctant to embrace the charms of the show — at first.
“I was really resistant to liking the show. Everyone likes it and I have this natural thing to not want to like what everyone else likes. It’s very annoying and pretentious,” said actor Anthony Norman, with a laugh. “But then I saw the show and I just thought it was incredible. Even if you don’t think you’ll like it, the end of Act I alone is enough to get you into the show.”
Norman, who plays the musical’s titular character, took over the role in the touring company last summer and will wear Hansen’s iconic arm cast on the stage of Fresno’s Saroyan Theater from Jan. 10-15.
The story follows a high school kid who, wracked with social anxiety, is something of an outcast until he inserts himself into a tragedy, which garners him newfound popularity. He then juggles an ever-growing pack of lies and fabrications to hold on to the newfound — and unearned — importance he feels.
“It’s a very fine line to walk for me playing Evan. I have to be bad at lying to the people on stage but I also have to be convincing enough to convey to the audience that I’m stringing them along. It’s an extremely difficult task,” he said.
Co-star Alaina Anderson agreed that the ouroboros of being an actor that knows when a character is lying or not while playing a character that doesn’t can be tricky at times.
“We’re on opposite sides of the same coin,” Anderson said. “In a scene early on, when he’s just starting to tell the lie, I’m supposed to be looking at his face, while he’s facing the audience and for comedic effect he’s very clearly lying. So there’s this fun balance of how much can [he] do and how much can I look before the whole thing is exposed.”
Anderson plays Zoe, who is dealing with the sudden death of her brother while Evan uses the tragedy to get closer to her.
“Her family gets tied up in Evan’s lie. The show tracks how the family deals with the spinning of this lie and the fallout of this lie,” Anderson said. “I really love playing Zoe because she’s very different from me. She’s very quiet and a bit more reserved and she’s cooler than I was in high school so it’s fun to pretend to be someone else for a few hours every day.”
The original run of “Dear Evan Hansen” opened off-Broadway in early 2016 and earned six Tony Awards, a Grammy and spawned a feature film adaptation. The Broadway run lasted from November 2016 until September 2022.
The show touches on many contemporary and modern issues such as mental health, bullying and the effects of social media, but it’s also timeless in its depiction of one common ground — teen angst and coming of age.
“This show is so universal for so many people of all ages. Who hasn’t ever felt like they didn’t fit in in one way, shape or form? That makes it easier [as an actor] because it’s something tangible to connect to,” Norman said.
“Any actor will try to connect to the emotional truth of what they’re feeling, even if their own circumstances aren’t the same. I think because of the similar circumstances and because the show is so similar to the world we live in, it makes it easier to access those emotions more immediately. And because of that, it can be a lot more painful, I think,” Anderson said.
Tickets are on sale now for the Saroyan Theatre engagement at BroadwayinFresno.com or by calling 800-745-3000 or visiting the box office. The Saroyan Theatre is located at 730 M St., Fresno.