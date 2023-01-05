Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen) in the 2022-2023 North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade .jpg

Anthony Norman stars in the title role of "Dear Evan Hansen," which runs at the Saroyan Theatre Jan. 10-15. 

“Dear Evan Hansen” has won over millions of fans all over the world and it may come as a surprise that the star was reluctant to embrace the charms of the show — at first.

“I was really resistant to liking the show. Everyone likes it and I have this natural thing to not want to like what everyone else likes. It’s very annoying and pretentious,” said actor Anthony Norman, with a laugh. “But then I saw the show and I just thought it was incredible. Even if you don’t think you’ll like it, the end of Act I alone is enough to get you into the show.”

Norman, who plays the musical’s titular character, took over the role in the touring company last summer and will wear Hansen’s iconic arm cast on the stage of Fresno’s Saroyan Theater from Jan. 10-15.

Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen), Alaina Anderson (Zoe Murphy) in the 2022-2023 North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN,, Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg
Buy Now

Anthony Norman, Alaina Anderson star in "Dear Evan Hansen." 
Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen), Coleen Sexton (Heidi Hansen) in the 2022-2023 North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.jpg

Anthony Norman and Coleen Sexton star in "Dear Evan Hansen," which is on tour now. 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you