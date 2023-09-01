The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra now has single tickets on sale for all concerts this 2023-2024 season.
This season promises to leave audiences in awe as the orchestra returns to the historic Visalia Fox Theatre in October, said executive director Marina Rojas.
"Our Music Director, Bruce Kiesling has put together an amazing season, filled with familiar and new music to wow our audiences. These are the concerts people will be talking about for a while," she said.
Two film concerts are included this season, "Empire Strikes Back" and "Elf."
These concerts are a new way for audiences to experience these classic films, as the orchestra plays along with the film, providing a full, immersive listening experience.
Kiesling shares, “This season is a jubilant celebration that delivers remarkable music through the virtuosity of our talented musicians, encapsulating some of the most extraordinary tales in the annals of musical history. From the captivating family-friendly film series gracing the months of October and December to the resounding echoes of Gershwin and Copland's quintessential American compositions in November and April, each of these performances showcases melodies that have fostered profound connections with our growing audience throughout our community.”
Dates for each show are as follows:
- "Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back" — Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21
- "Power to the Piano" with special guest Dominic Cheli — Saturday, Nov. 18
- "Elf" — Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2
- Giselle featuring the State Street Ballet Company — Saturday, Feb. 10
- "Banned and Boycotted" — Saturday, March 9
- "American Icons" with special guests Time for Three — Saturday, April 20
There are two notable guest artists this season, Dominic Cheli and Time for Three, the latter returning to the stage after their recent Grammy win.
“As always, our season includes the brilliance of cherished guest artists, including pianist Dominic Cheli, and the viral Time for Three string trio, riding high on the heels of their Grammy-award-winning album. We invite you to immerse yourself in this eclectic array of performances that promises an unforgettable musical experience,” said Kiesling.
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Before each concert (except the film concerts). Maestro Bruce Kiesling will host a pre-concert talk with the audience at 6:45 p.m.