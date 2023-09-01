The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra now has single tickets on sale for all concerts this 2023-2024 season.

This season promises to leave audiences in awe as the orchestra returns to the historic Visalia Fox Theatre in October, said executive director Marina Rojas.

"Our Music Director, Bruce Kiesling has put together an amazing season, filled with familiar and new music to wow our audiences. These are the concerts people will be talking about for a while," she said.

