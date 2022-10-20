The Darling Hotel presents Mystery at The Darling Hotel, taking place on Oct. 28-29, and featuring interactive theater experience and rooftop dinner.
The Mystery at The Darling Hotel event will transport guests back to a time of science fiction and superstition. Twists and turns around every corner that may lead you to an indefinite boundary of fantasy and reality.
Mystery at The Darling Hotel will offer two different seating sessions: 4-7 p.m. and 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. It is suggested that ticket-buyers select the desired event date prior to purchasing.
Guests are strongly encouraged to dress in their best 1950/1960s attire. General admission tickets and hotel packages are available for purchase as described below:
General Admission Pricing Includes:
- (1) Entry to Mystery at the Darling Hotel Event on selected event date
- (3) Signature Cocktails presented by Elderwood Visalia
- Four-course Meal Presented by Elderwood Visalia
- Immersive Live Theater Experience & Mystery Game
Hotel Package Pricing Includes:
- 1-Night Stay at the Darling Hotel on selected event date
- (2) General Admission Tickets to Mystery at the Darling Hotel - Session 2 Seating
- (3) Signature Cocktails presented by Elderwood Visalia
- Four-course Meal Presented by Elderwood Visalia
- Immersive Live Theater Experience & Mystery Game
- In-Room Gift Basket
- Complimentary Continental Breakfast
The Darling Hotel is a boutique hotel in downtown Visalia, California featuring Art Deco decor and a rooftop restaurant for casual fine dining. Find out more at thedarlingvisalia.com.