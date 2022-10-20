The Darling Hotel presents Mystery at The Darling Hotel, taking place on Oct. 28-29, and featuring interactive theater experience and rooftop dinner.

The Mystery at The Darling Hotel event will transport guests back to a time of science fiction and superstition. Twists and turns around every corner that may lead you to an indefinite boundary of fantasy and reality.

Mystery at The Darling Hotel will offer two different seating sessions: 4-7 p.m. and 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. It is suggested that ticket-buyers select the desired event date prior to purchasing.

