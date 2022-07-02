Hello, Hola! Dancing brings joy to your heart, allows you to feel so many different emotions as you dance and it gets your body moving in a positive and fun way.
Maybe you choose to tap your feet away to the beat of the drum, or you groove to the funk of the music, or stand on your tip toes to prance along a beautiful music note! Whatever style of dance you choose, dance can change your life! I invite you to give yourself the opportunity to dance and to experience a life changing moment. Dance changed my life for the better; especially when I decided to dance for Jesus! I chose to use my God given talent to help make a difference in the world one dance at a time.
Every dance recital production we put on offers a Godly message through a fun, unique, and captivating dance recital show! All our dances have positive and/or Christian music, with conservative dance moves and costumes; yet fascinating and astonishing dance choreography that will blow your mind away and even make your heart feel amazing feelings.
As the owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, a dance studio where all dancers feel welcomed, cared about, and definitely learn how to dance, we aim to give every dancer the opportunity to shine and self-express through dance.
Dancing at P.A.T.Y.’Studio can teach you how to dance all while you experience a welcoming, family-oriented and Christ-centered positive environment. Mentioning this, our first column in the Hanford Sentinel, gets 50% off the first month of tuition for new students.
In future columns, we will explore how dance is a fun and creative way to express yourself.