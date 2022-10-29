A community event is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Laton.
The lots at 20856 S. Del Rio will be site for a fun community event that will feature two taco trucks, raffles, vendors, battery-operated riding cars and more.
The event is open to all, children under 8 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
A metal detector-led coin search will take place around 6:45, according to a release.
Free recipes and food demonstrations will also be shared, featuring churros, candies, walnuts and olive canning demos.
The spot is the former home of the historic Montezuma Bar.
The owner has said she wishes to turn the lot into something that would benefit the youth of the community, like perhaps a skate park.