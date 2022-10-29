A community event is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Laton.

The lots at 20856 S. Del Rio will be site for a fun community event that will feature two taco trucks, raffles, vendors, battery-operated riding cars and more. 

The event is open to all, children under 8 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you