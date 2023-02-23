Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

We are looking forward to Chris Cruz headlining at our new theater on Saturday, Feb. 25. When you walk in the front there is a lobby, then a long hallway to the brick portion of the building. That’s where all the fun will be. Three standup comics will warm up the crowd for the headliner. It will be a fun night.

In fact, this is just the beginning. Every third Thursday there will be a comedy show. This one is special for it celebrates our sixth birthday of existence.

Trent Babb is our standup comedy organizer. He will bring four comics each month to our theater. As noted by one of our board members, our theater has the traditional look of standup comedy places in bigger cities.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

Recommended for you