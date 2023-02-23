We are looking forward to Chris Cruz headlining at our new theater on Saturday, Feb. 25. When you walk in the front there is a lobby, then a long hallway to the brick portion of the building. That’s where all the fun will be. Three standup comics will warm up the crowd for the headliner. It will be a fun night.
In fact, this is just the beginning. Every third Thursday there will be a comedy show. This one is special for it celebrates our sixth birthday of existence.
Trent Babb is our standup comedy organizer. He will bring four comics each month to our theater. As noted by one of our board members, our theater has the traditional look of standup comedy places in bigger cities.
Cheaper Than Therapy is a standup comedy place in San Francisco. Their street look is like ours. They have a door at the street level. Then you go downstairs to a basement for the standup comedy show. They offer drinks with a full bar. We have a door and a window at street level, and a hallway to the theater on the first floor. We have a partnership with Huggy’s Bar across the street.
New is that every ticket sold can receive a $1 off of a first drink at show date at Huggy’s Bar across the street, or at Sequoia Club a block away. The online tickets purchased is sufficient proof of ticket purchase when printed.
Our comedy shows are every third Thursday of the month after this Saturday’s opening night. The shows will always be at 6 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. Tickets online are $15 and at the door they will be $20. All tickets for our events will be on our website at www.HanfordMTC.com. Click the box for the event to go to the ticket check-out and print.
Four comics will grace our new theater space Saturday. They are Chris Cruz, Karla Murphy, Eli Trichon and Trent Babb.
Headlining is Chris Cruz. He began his comedic journey in 2009, taking first place at the Tachi Palace Central Valley Comedy Competition. This would set the pace of his comedy career as he would go on to play in all the major comedy clubs California has to offer (Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, Improv) while opening for some major players in the comedy world (Pablo Francisco, Greg Fitzsimmons, Jim Breuer) crafting his own high energy performance style that audiences all over can’t get enough of.
Karla Murphy is a fresh face in the Fresno, California comedy scene having first starting her career with heartbreak and an absent therapist. Thankfully, a comedy open mic was waiting. When Murphy is not cracking jokes about modern dating or her debaucherous lifestyle she can be found watching Tik Toks or napping.
Eli Trichon is a New York City-based comedian/actor. His credits include "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on HULU, "The Stand Comedy Club," "Infinite Jokes," "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and he was part of the Rubber City Comedy Festival.
Then there is Trent Babb. For over nine years, Babb has made crowds laugh as a shameless goofball and passionate performer. His humor is based on his insecurities, being husband and father. Influenced by Jim Carrey and Brian Regan, Trent is a larger than life performer that gives his all on stage. He is a proud family man that doesn’t care for drama, he gets enough of that at home.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.