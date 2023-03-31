The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced “Comedy Jam” presented by Perico Productions, is coming to the Fox stage on Saturday, May 13.
The Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. This will be an 18+ comedy event. Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning, at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 www.foxvisalia.org or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369.
This fantastic comedy line-up includes:
Dustin Ybarra is an American stand-up comedian and actor and is known for the movies, "We Bought a Zoo" (2011)," Hop" (2011), and "Us" (2019). Follow Ybarra on Instagram @dustin_ybarra.
Chris Riggins is SF Int’l Comedy Competition Winner 2022. Follow him on Instagram @chrisrigginscomedy.
Kabir Singh is a 2021 "America's Got Talent" semi-finalist. He has been spreading his comedy everywhere since and can also be seen on "Family Guy" and other TV shows.
Butch Escobar has performed all over the country and overseas. He has been in just about every Comedy Club on the California West Coast, including Punch Line San Francisco, The Comedy Store in Los Angeles La Jolla, and the Improv Hollywood.