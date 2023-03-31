The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced “Comedy Jam” presented by Perico Productions, is coming to the Fox stage on Saturday, May 13.

The Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. This will be an 18+ comedy event. Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning, at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 www.foxvisalia.org or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369.

This fantastic comedy line-up includes:

Recommended for you