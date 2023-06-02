The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced that comedian Josh Blue will bring The Freak Accident Tour to Visalia on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org., by calling 559-625-1369 or stop by 308 W. Main Street in downtown Visalia.
After his groundbreaking win on "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2018, Josh crushed his set on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth hour special, “Broccoli,” at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver. In 2021, following his third-place finish on NBC’s "America’s Got Talent," Blue hit the road with his “As NOT Seen on TV Tour.”