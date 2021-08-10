Something incredible happened at 300 N. Irwin in downtown Hanford last month. Four comedians took the stage at My Corazon and made people laugh. It will happen again on Saturday, Aug. 21 with headliner Chris Cruz and Tony Le the featured comic.
"Trent Babb, the MC, and a comedian himself primed the 35-seat audience effortlessly. He was jubilant in this role that appeared to be made for him. His humor encompassed being a new dad and being a house-husband. He introduced each comedian with a familiarity that made us feel the comedians that came to Hanford are all family," according to a release from the organizers.
First up was Tony Martins, who was born in Hanford. His humor about his dairy upbringing, Portuguese family unit, and his current job as a baker of birthday cakes found the crowd cackling with laughter. Martins started standup comedy seven years ago and goes anywhere to do his brand of standup. He loves to hear laughter and equates it to human honesty.
Next up was Jeremiah Nation. He was born in Bakersfield and grew up in Tulare. He was in the Marine Corp and for a short time worked in the police force. He writes and relishes immediate gratification from standup comedy, he said. He performs frequently in Bakersfield’s comedy scene as a featured comedian. His observations on fatherhood, aging, and girlfriends leave the audience wanting more. He has been doing standup for ten years.
Pete Munoz drove a harrowing, hot, four hours to get to Hanford to headline at My Corazon. He has been performing for 15 years and has done his comedy on television.
Next on the plate on Aug. 2 is Chris Cruz and Tony Le, both from Fresno. Both have performed all over California including at Flappers Comedy Club, Laugh Unlimited, Laugh Factory, Laughs Unlimited in Sacramento, Comedy Oakland, and locally at various venues. Le won BEST OF FEST at the Burbank Comedy Festival.
Show is Saturday, Aug. 21 with show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at My Corazon in downtown Hanford, or www.hmtc.ticketleap.com/standup-comedy2
Tickets are limited so purchase soon.
