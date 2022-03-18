World-renowned blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Chris Cain will perform at The Painted Table Event Center in Fresno on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Cain’s latest release is his Alligator Records debut CD, "Raisin’ Cain." With more than three decades of worldwide touring and 14 acclaimed previous albums, Cain has earned his reputation as both a dynamic live performer and a musician’s musician.
His jazz-informed blues guitar playing is fiery, emotional and always unpredictable. His vocals – gruff, lived-in and powerful – add fuel to the fire. His indelible original songs keep one foot in the blues tradition and both eyes on the future. Both on stage and on record, the pure joy Cain brings to his playing and singing is palpable, and draws fans even closer in.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, the Blues Foundation announced the nominees for the 43rd annual Blues Music Awards. Chris Cain received four nominations. His nominations include Album Of The Year (for "Raisin' Cain"), Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year (for "Raisin' Cain"), Contemporary Blues Male Artist Of The Year and Best Instrumentalist — Guitar. The awards ceremony will be held in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The concert is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the The Painted Table Event Center, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno. Tickets are $40-$50.
For more info call 559-443-7199 or visit www.paintedtablecatering.com.