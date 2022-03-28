The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum along with the Kings Players are partnering once again to offer a murder mystery dinner theatre on April 2 in Michaela’s Celebration Garden.
Along with a dinner catered by Christian Raia, the guests are invited to play along in an interactive mystery game presented by actors from Kings Players. Tickets are available by contacting both organizations or at Ramblin’ Rose Florists in Lemoore. Gates open at 6:30 for cocktails with the performance beginning at 7:15.
The play this year is centered around a dinner party given by Rosemary Hawthorne (played by Kim Spicer) in the garden of her estate. She has invited local celebrities in order to announce a new foundation dedicated to late husband, Thaddeus. During the dinner party someone is found murdered.
Other actor/celebrities in attendance are Thaddeus’s Hawthorne’s niece Iris Mapleton (Amanda Braden) and her husband Elmsley (John Miller), Rosemary’s assistant Lilly Iverson (Debra Garske), actress Poppy Pine (Raelynn Royer) and her agent Garland Spruce (Ron Bates), Thaddeus’s partner Linden Oakhurst (Mike Betcher), newspaper reporter Alder Birch (Stephen Corl), as well as the estate’s maid and gardener Daisy Fernly (Jeanne Brown)and Ash Fernly (Joseph Katz). Louella Moreland, who wrote the mystery, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
“In keeping with the theme of the Children’s storybook Garden, we decided last year to create characters from favorite children’s stories. This year we wanted to change it up a bit, but still retain the connection to this beautiful space. Although a few of last year’s characters creep into the story, the roles and murder reflect plants. It is a pleasure to have such rich material from which to draw ideas,” said Moreland.
Dinner guests this year are invited to investigate the crime scene, ponder the clues, and guess the villain. Raffle tickets will also be available for a variety of raffle items. Proceeds will be used to further the community opportunities provided by both of these unique, creative organizations.
Tickets are available at the Garden or on their website, at Ramblin’ Rose in Lemoore, or by calling Kings Players at 559-584-7241.