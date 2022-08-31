chef.jpeg

Chef Manuel Carbajal is the Food and Beverage Supervisor of The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino.

The People’s Casino introduces Chef Manuel Carbajal, Food and Beverage Supervisor of The River Steakhouse. Carbajal plays a significant role in ensuring the kitchen and his team stay in tip-top shape, according to a release from the casino.

Having been with the Casino for 11 years, he has brought many positive changes to the Casino and is excited about the growth that has been made thus far.

Carbajal discusses his time at the Casino, where he first started in the food and beverage department while also taking classes to advance his knowledge in the culinary arts. After taking several courses and gaining so much experience thanks to his time at the Casino, he was given the opportunity to promote to Steakhouse Supervisor, a position he held for five years before again being promoted to Steakhouse Chef.

