The community of Hanford is gearing up for a celebration one century in the making.
The Kings Players and the China Alley Preservation Society will host a centennial celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the Temple Theater. The theater, where the Kings Players perform, was originally built to serve as a school for the Chinese community.
“It’s nice [for the Kings Players] to be among the Chinese community. It’s a historic area,” said Kings Players board president Debra Garske. “We just need a spotlight to let people know we’re back here.”
“It’s a lovely building,” said board member Kim Spicer.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the celebration will take place which aims to transport those in attendance back to the original dedication for the building in 1922.
The Chinese School was a way for the Chinese community to embrace its roots. Students, after attending Hanford grammar schools by day, would attend the Chinese School in the evening. There they would be taught the Chinese language and about Chinese culture.
The Kings Players obtained the building in 1963, some time after the school closed.
According to a 1921 Hanford Morning Journal story, the school began with 32 students. The facility was the first Chinese-owned school in the United States and was funded entirely by contributions from the Chinese community, according to a Hanford Morning Journal story dated Oct. 14, 1922.
During the celebration, Kings Players actors will reenact the original dedication, playing key figures in the 1922 event, including superintendent Y.T. Sue., businessman Harry Lee, principal John S. Chu and then-mayor Freeman Richardson.
The actors’ scripts were written by Eugenie Chan, a descendant of Sue, who based the dialogue on information taken from the newspapers of the time, including The Sentinel.
Organizers will also install a new time capsule into the cornerstone of the building. This will be to replace the previously extracted time capsule that was installed in 1922 with the purpose of being opened 100 years later.
“I didn’t even know there was a time capsule in the wall,” Spicer said.
Two weeks ago, organizers extracted the time capsule to find that time and erosion had taken its toll on most of the contents.
Originally containing a dictionary of the New Chinese Republic, Chinese coins, Chinese rice, corn and barley, as well as other documents, now only the coins remain, Garske said. Those copper coins, now green with 100 years of verdigris, will be restored and displayed on-loan at the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.
Special refreshments will also be served – the same types served at the 1922 dedication.
Also planned for the free event is a display of memorabilia and tours of the theater. Art work by Hanford’s plein aire artists will be on display and for sale. China Alley Preservation Society president and event co-chair Arianne Wing will also be on-hand for comments and will be selling copies of her new book on the history of China Alley, “Disturbing the Dust.”
The event will honor the memory of Kings Players actor and board member Mike Spicer, who died in September. A former United States Marine and California Highway Patrol officer, Spicer began his acting career with the Kings Players in 2005. He reluctantly took a role in “M.A.S.H.” and was hooked, going on to star in many plays in subsequent years.
Spicer began planning for the centennial celebration in 2020.
“Mike was the architect of this project,” Spicer said of her late husband. “Debra graciously took it over. She’s doing a great job.”
“I hope he’s looking down smiling upon us during the event,” Garske said.