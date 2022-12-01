temple theater
The centennial celebration for the Temple Theater, originally the Hanford Chinese School, is scheduled for Dec. 11. 

The community of Hanford is gearing up for a celebration one century in the making.

The Kings Players and the China Alley Preservation Society will host a centennial celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the Temple Theater. The theater, where the Kings Players perform, was originally built to serve as a school for the Chinese community.

“It’s nice [for the Kings Players] to be among the Chinese community. It’s a historic area,” said Kings Players board president Debra Garske. “We just need a spotlight to let people know we’re back here.”

