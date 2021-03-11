Carillo arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor

HANFORD — At almost noon Monday, Feb. 22, a Kings County School Resource Deputy was contacted by school staff members about a disclosure from a student of a possible sexual assault occurring in the 10000 block of 1 1/2 Avenue.
After the staff member explained what the juvenile disclosed, the investigation was turned over to the Kings County Sheriff's Detectives Unit.
Detectives spoke with the victim who described multiple incidents that involved Felix Montes Carrillo allegedly sexually abusing her over the past seven years. Detectives located Carrillo and arrested him on various sexual assault charges involving a child. Carrillo was booked into the Kings County Jail and his bail was set at $275,000.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!