After 15 years of helping nurture and grow the Fresno filmmaking community and giving a platform for aspiring creators from around the world, Swede Fest will end with a final edition on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at The Tower Theatre in Fresno.
The festival organizers are now seeking entries. Film enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to submit a sweded film for the event. A "sweded" film, of course, has nothing to do with Sweden and everything to do with weird, homemade remakes of popular films as seen in Michel Gondry's 2008 cult classic "Be Kind Rewind," starring Jack Black and Mos Def.
“A sweded film is a summarized, low-budget re-creation of your favorite movie,” said Bryan Harley, one of the co-founders of the Swede Fest. “Sweding takes the best and worst movies that come out of Hollywood and combines them with the creativity and ingenuity of their greatest fans.”
Film submissions are due by Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. There is no cost to enter. Each film must be no longer than four minutes and be suitable for all ages.
The screening event will take place at the historic Tower Theatre in Fresno on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., films start at 7 p.m. As always, the event will be free to attend.
“It’s been a joy to present Swede Fest for the last 15 years. While this will be the last festival, we want our supporters to know that we will continue to find ways to lift up local creators and showcase their talents. We aren’t going anywhere. We can’t wait to share more about our plans for next year. But for now, I hope to see lots of submissions for Swede Fest 23," Harley said.
For more information about Swede Fest, how to submit, and how to watch sweded films from past editions, visit: www.swedefest.com.
If you're interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Bryan Harley at info@swedefest.com, or by phone at 559-266-2622, ext. 2.
Swede Fest is an internationally known film festival that started in Fresno in 2008. Collectively known as Dumb Drum, the co-founders Roque Rodriguez and Bryan Harley are passionate film enthusiasts working to help grow the local filmmaking community. Since its inception, Swede Fest has received hundreds of entries from around the world and has spawned sister festivals on the east coast and around the world. The festival's nonprofit fiscal sponsor is CMAC, the Community Media Access Collaborative.