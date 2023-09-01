After 15 years of helping nurture and grow the Fresno filmmaking community and giving a platform for aspiring creators from around the world, Swede Fest will end with a final edition on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at The Tower Theatre in Fresno.

The festival organizers are now seeking entries. Film enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to submit a sweded film for the event. A "sweded" film, of course, has nothing to do with Sweden and everything to do with weird, homemade remakes of popular films as seen in Michel Gondry's 2008 cult classic "Be Kind Rewind," starring Jack Black and Mos Def.

“A sweded film is a summarized, low-budget re-creation of your favorite movie,” said Bryan Harley, one of the co-founders of the Swede Fest. “Sweding takes the best and worst movies that come out of Hollywood and combines them with the creativity and ingenuity of their greatest fans.”

Recommended for you