bulldogs

Jake Haener returned after six weeks due to injury to help lead the Bulldogs to a 32-28 win over San Diego State. Haener finished with 394 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Aztecs on Oct. 29 in Fresno. 

 Sal Velazquez, contributed

The Fresno State Bulldogs return to the field on Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the Hawaii Warriors at Valley Children's Stadium looking for a third consecutive victory.

The Bulldogs are coming off one of the most memorable wins of the season, scoring 15 points in the final minute of the game to defeat San Diego State 32-28 on Oct. 29 in Fresno.

Johnny Hudson, Fresno State defensive linemen, who recorded five tackles and had a fumble recovery, said it was a game he would never forget.

Tags

Recommended for you