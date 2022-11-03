The Fresno State Bulldogs return to the field on Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the Hawaii Warriors at Valley Children's Stadium looking for a third consecutive victory.
The Bulldogs are coming off one of the most memorable wins of the season, scoring 15 points in the final minute of the game to defeat San Diego State 32-28 on Oct. 29 in Fresno.
Johnny Hudson, Fresno State defensive linemen, who recorded five tackles and had a fumble recovery, said it was a game he would never forget.
"That was one of the best moments of my life," Hudson said. "It is something I am going to tell my kids about."
The Bulldpgs moved to 4-4 overall with the victory and 3-1 in the Mountain West — West Division.
Hawaii enters the game against Fresno State with a 2-5 overall record and a 1-3 record in the Mountain West.
The Bulldogs got some fire power back last week as quarterback Jake Haener and defensive back Evan Williams, two Captains, returned from injury after siz weeks.
Haener had 394 yards and 3 touchdowns in his return, while Williams finished the game with eight tackles.
Williams said that it was frustrating not to be on the field for the past six weeks, but is happy to back and contributing to the teams.
"It was tough, their eas periods of frustration. You want so badly to have some impact on your team," Williams said. "I just put my head down and did the work and did my utmost to get back and help the team."
Fresno State controls thier own destiny in regards to earning a spot in the Mountain West Championship game, as they are currently in first-place in the West Division with their only conference loss coming to leaders of the Mountain Division Boise State.
"We just got to keep going," Hudson said. "We are on to Hawaii now. We are going to just put in effort and play our game."
Kickoff between the Bulldogs and the Warriors is set for 7:30 p.m. at Valley Children's Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at GoBulldogs.com.