Broadway in Fresno announces programming updates for 2019/2020 Season

FRESNO — Out of an abundance of caution regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19 and recommendations around large gatherings, Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno is announcing two updates to their 2019/2020 Season Schedule.

The April 28-May 3 engagement of "Les Miserables" is postponed. Organizers are working with the show’s producers to reschedule the upcoming performances and ask patrons to please hold on to their tickets while they work on new performance dates.

Broadway in Fresno is unable to reschedule "Waitress" at The Saroyan Theatre, and the June 6 engagement is canceled. All tickets will be automatically refunded unless paid for with cash. Tickets purchased with cash at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center Box Office can be refunded by contacting the FCEC Box Office once the California Shelter in Place order has been lifted.

Any questions can be directed to 559-445-8100 or FresnoConvention-EntertainmentCenter@smgfresno.com.