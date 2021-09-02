In accordance with the state of California's health and safety guidance for large gatherings, beginning September 20 proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry to Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno performances.
Acceptable forms of vaccine verification are your physical vaccination card, a photo of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.
Patrons unable to be vaccinated, including children under 12 or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination, will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance.
Self-reported vaccination records or test results that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.
All guests who are age 2 and over are required to wear suitable face coverings consistent with CDC guidance (completely covering the nose and mouth and be secured under the chin) while inside at venue, except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas.
We will be carefully monitoring the situation and protocols are subject to change. Ticket purchasers will be notified of up-to-date health and safety guidelines by email, social media channels, and website updates, prior to each performance, based on current public health guidelines and applicable law. For more details and the latest up-to-date information, please visit BroadwayinFresno.com/Health.
Subscribers with accessibility questions, or who require additional assistance related to the COVID policies may email CustomerService@BroadwayinFresno.com or call 888.255.9363 (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Individual show patrons may contact the Fresno Entertainment and Convention Center Box Office at BoxOffice@FresnoConventionCenter.com or 559.621.8758.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.