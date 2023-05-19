Local theater fans won’t need three wishes from a genie to see some of Broadway’s best shows locally – just tickets or a subscription.

Broadway in Fresno recently announced its 2024 season schedule and will be bringing four huge shows to the Saroyan Theatre.

“Once in a while you do get a season that’s too heavy on one type of show, but this time there’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Anne Francis, vice president, West Coast with Broadway Across America.

ArabianNightsMeninAladdinonBroadwayPhotobyDeenVanMeeratDisney.jpg

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents "Aladdin," which comes to Fresno next year.

Tags

Recommended for you