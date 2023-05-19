Local theater fans won’t need three wishes from a genie to see some of Broadway’s best shows locally – just tickets or a subscription.
Broadway in Fresno recently announced its 2024 season schedule and will be bringing four huge shows to the Saroyan Theatre.
“Once in a while you do get a season that’s too heavy on one type of show, but this time there’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Anne Francis, vice president, West Coast with Broadway Across America.
Running January through May 2024, the theater season will feature “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “Mean Girls” and “Disney’s Aladdin.”
Of course, tickets can be purchased for individual shows, but Broadway in Fresno subscription package sales will begin in June, enabling theatergoers to see all four shows. Renewals for existing subscribers are available now.
“It’s four guaranteed date nights or family nights or girls’ night out – whatever you want to do,” Francis said.
The hit show is celebrating its 50th anniversary and this particular production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. With music and lyrics written by Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-award winning duo Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show explores the final weeks of Jesus’ life through the prism of Judas, the man fated to betray him.
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” runs Feb. 12-13, 2024
“’Pretty Woman’ right before Valentine’s Day? That’s a perfect date night,” Francis said.
Based on the iconic film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, this show was brought to Broadway by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” ”Legally Blonde”).
The musical version features an original score co-written by Bryan Adams, who is previously known for smash hits like “Everything I do,” “Heaven” and “Summer of ’69.”
“Mean Girls” runs March 26-27, 2024.
Written by Tina Fey of “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” and based on her original screenplay, this adaptation debuted on Broadway in 2018. It offers a satirical look at high school, the dangerous pitfalls of popularity – and lack thereof.
“Disney’s Aladdin” runs May 1-5, 2024.
Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who also worked on “The Book of Mormon,” “Something Rotten,” and “Mean Girls,” this show brings the beloved Disney animated feature to life.
When young street tough Aladdin finds a magic lamp that serves as the home to a boisterous, wish-granting genie, he gets everything he’s ever wanted, but at what cost?
Tickets
Single-show tickets typically go on sale to the general public 8-12 weeks prior to opening night. However, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public. To join the eClub to be the first to be notified of when a show goes on sale, visit BroadwayInFresno.com.
Group reservations for individual shows for parties of 10 or more can be made at this time by calling 206-701-8383. Applicable group minimum may vary depending on the show, but is typically 10 or more.
The Saroyan Theatre is located at 730 M St., Fresno, and can be contacted at 559-445-8100.