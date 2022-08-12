HMTC is preparing a puppet show for the public. The show is called "Spirits Soaring High." Author Grace Eunsung Cha takes her book "Korean Spirit in the Air: The Korean Aviation School in Willows, California," and turns it into a puppet show for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. The story is based on an actual event in 1920.
Ms. Cha is a published author and based in Fresno. Her books include "The Professionals" (2014), "From Korea to California: Our Journey to America" (2014), "A Clouded Sky: Stories for the Mid-Millennium" (2019), "Bleached: A Novel" (2021), "MIDNIGHT: A Collection of Poems" (2021), and "The Kim Brothers, Inc.: First Korean Millionaires in America" (2021).
Her book "Korean Spirit in the Air: The Korean Aviation School in Willows, CA" (2018) became an interest to HMTC. We asked Grace to consider turning it into a puppet play. We are happy she did.