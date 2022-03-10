After his release from prison, Jake (John Belushi) reunites with his brother, Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) — collectively known as the "Blues Brothers." Jake's first task is to save the orphanage the brothers grew up in from closing by raising $5,000 to pay back taxes. The two are convinced they can earn the money by getting their old band back together. However, after playing several gigs and making a few enemies, including the police, the brothers face daunting odds to deliver the money on time.
Directed by Jon Landis (“Animal House,” “Trading Places,” “Three Amigos”) “The Blues Brothers” is considered to be one of the greatest comedy films of all time and the best movie ever filmed in Chicago. Akroyd and Belushi play off of each other with nearly flawless timing and sustain it throughout the movie. With spectacular chases, classic rhythm and blues songs and cameos by some of the greats like Aretha Franklin and James Brown this is an all around very entertaining film.
Don’t miss this special screening of “The Blues Brothers” at The Hanford Fox theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. This film is rated R. The running time is 2 hours and 13 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $8.50. Day of show general admission seats are $10 cash. Please note: There is a $2 fee per order, not per ticket, added to all purchases made for reserved seating and to all purchases made via credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Balcony seating for those 21 and over. Beer and wine available for purchase on the second floor for those 21 and over.