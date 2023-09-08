The winding down of summer in Hanford means the return of a popular music tradition.
The 22nd annual Blues and Roots Festival will return to Civic Park Saturday, Sept. 16, anchored by local band the Travis Brooks Trio.
Brooks has played the show three times before as a solo act, but this will be his first time performing at Blues and Roots with a full band.
“The band just really brings a different energy. The drummer, Matt [Hopson], is a great drummer and brings a lot of energy, and the bassist [Wes Coelho] does as well,” Brooks said. “It takes the songs and strengthens them. It adds some power and energy to the songs.”
The band has been playing together for about seven years. Originally formed from members of two now-defunct bands, the Trio joined together to play hits at weddings. And while they still throw classic covers into their sets, they also write and perform original music.
“The original music we’ve written is very imbedded into the delta blues. So it’s very riff-driven, meaning there are a lot of riffs that I wrote that created that blues sound,” Brooks said. “People are going to hear a very roots-style blues, as opposed to the Chicago, more traditional style, of blues.”
Many of the Trio’s delta style songs were written on cigar box guitars, which are homemade four-string guitars. The sound gets its iconic flavor from the limitations of the instrument, Brooks said. Brooks, already a blues fan, became more familiar with the style and the instrument after visiting Mississippi in 2005 to volunteer with Hurricane Katrina cleanup.
He now makes cigar box guitars with his company, Mojo Factory.
Brooks also released a solo single, “Falling in Love Again,” earlier this summer.
“The single is very different from this [Trio] project. I dabble in a lot of different genres of music,” Brooks said. “I’m not stuck in a genre.”
The song was inspired by a trip to Hawaii with his wife where the two planned to conceive their second child — which turned out to be successful.
“It’s just a good old-fashioned cheesy love song,” he said, adding that the song will be played at the Blues and Roots Fest this year.
In addition to the Travis Brooks Trio, Albert Cummings and the Evan Thomas Band will perform.
The Blues and Roots Festival is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in Civic Park.
Admission is free. Blankets and chairs are welcome.