FRESNO — Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno announced recently that Blue Man Group will be added as a Season Option to the 2019/2020 season.
The global smash hit Blue Man Group comes to the Saroyan Theatre with a limited run of shows November 6-7, 2019.
At Blue Man Group, you’ll rock, laugh and party. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we’ll discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. By the end of this spectacular journey, you’ll be saying “I don't even know what happened, but I loved it.” Nearly 40 million people of all ages and cultures who have seen the group perform know what Blue Man Group is really about.
Blue Man Group is currently available to renewing subscribers. Tickets will become available to new subscription purchases and individual ticket purchases at a later date.
Subscribers for the 2019/2020 season will have first access to "Hamilton" when they renew their subscription for the 2020/2021 season. 2019/2020 subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2020/2021 season will be guaranteed their tickets for the engagement of "Hamilton" before tickets become available to the general public.
For more information and to sign up be notified when new subscription purchases become available, visit BroadwayinFresno.com.
