The Big Fresno Fair will be back this October for its 12-day event (Oct. 5 – 16) filled with carnival rides, live horse racing, concerts, competitive exhibits, Fair food and more.
It’s Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members can save starting next week with discounted admission; season passes and unlimited carnival ride wristbands. This exclusive BFF Club pre-sale runs from April 12 at 10 a.m. until April 29 at 11:59 p.m.
“The 2022 Big Fresno Fair might be six months away but we’re starting the savings now so more of our community members can come out and enjoy this longstanding tradition,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Also, expect more announcements coming up, including who we will be bringing to the Paul Paul Theater.”
Members of the Fair’s BFF Club, its free email newsletter, will receive their pre-sale password via email on April 11. Any new members will receive the password in their email sign-up confirmation. Anyone who is not a BFF Club member can sign up here to receive the free email newsletter featuring discounts, concert news and more: www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.
The live horse racing tickets will go on sale later this summer.
Here is what is included in the BFF Club April 12-29 pre-sale:
- Discounted Tickets
- $33 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands – up to a $7 savings
- $40 Season Passes – an $8 savings
- $10 Adult Admission – a $2 savings
- $6 Seniors, Kids & Military Admission – a $2 savings