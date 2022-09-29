The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Tickets are on sale now.
ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT
Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen
Friday, Oct. 7 | Ticket Prices: free with paid Fair admission
Queen Nation is arguably one of the greatest Queen tribute bands in the world, with many facts to back up this bold statement, according to a release. The band has earned nationally top-ranked yearly attendance, Pollstar numbers and have built a massive social media fan base. They have performed more than 1,000 shows all over the country since the beginning of their career in 2004. Queen Nation’s line-up includes guitarist, Mike McManus; lead singer, Gregory Finsley as Freddie Mercury; bassist, Parker Combs; and vocalist and drummer, Peter Burke.
The band strays from the normal tribute act show format by performing different songs and set list order at each show, keeping it fresh and lively for concertgoers! Queen Nation puts on an amazing true-to-life re-creation of an early 80s Queen concert in matching-era stage attired with their shows including all the classic Queen hits and more. It’s a must-see for true Queen fans.
“Cruising to the Souldies” Hosted by Danny Trejo featuring Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics, Cota and Danny’s Angels
Saturday, Oct. 8 | Ticket Prices: $32, $22, $18
This specially curated show is guaranteed to have you moving and grooving. Hosted by beloved actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo, this show features Russell Thompkins Jr. who was the original lead singer of The Stylistics for more than 30 years. His impeccable falsetto voice led the group to international fame and recognition, recording hits such as “You’re A Big Girl Now,” “Stop, Look, Listen,” “You Are Everything,” “Rockin’ Roll Baby” and many more.
With Russell, The Stylistics earned 7 gold albums, 5 gold singles, 2 double gold singles, 8 platinum albums, 1 double platinum album and 4 platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination in 1974 for “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and a plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. In May 2004, Russell was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. In April 2000, Russell departed from the original group and formed “The New Stylistics” to preserve and showcase the sound of the original recordings for fans. Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics now consists of Russell along with Raymond Johnson and Jonathan Buckson.
The show will also showcase singer, songwriter and guitarist, Cota, who has opened shows for both classic soul artists and hard-edged hip-hop creators like The Game and Tyga. His voice sings with a smooth angelic vocal tone that is reminiscent of the R&B greats who have influenced his craft.
Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug additions, from acting to producing and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face and achievements are well-recognized in Hollywood and beyond. Trejo has starred in films like "Machete," "Machete Kills," "Desperado," the "From Dusk Till Dawn" series and many more.
The Pretty Reckless
Monday, October 10 | Ticket Prices: $50, $40, $35
The Pretty Reckless has had an unbelievable 12-year journey that’s brought them near-universal praise from top-tier media, including American Songwriter, Alternative Press, Bustle, CNN, Consequence of Sound, The Daily Beast, Forbes, Guitar World, Hustler, Loudwire, SPIN, V Magazine, Paper, Women’s Wear Daily and more. The band consists of Taylor Momsen (vocals), Ben Phillips (Guitar), Jamie Perkins (drums), and Mark Damon (bass). They have recently released their fourth album in 2021 titled, Death By Rock and Roll, and have landed at No. 1 on multiple sales charts, including Billboard’s Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music and Digital Charts, upon release.
With over half-a-billion streams, the band has headlined countless sold-out shows, toured with Guns N’ Roses and many other heavy hitters. In 2017, The Pretty Reckless landed a prestigious tour, opening for Soundgarden in packed amphitheaters across the country. After the shocking and saddening news of Soundgarden’s lead singer, Chris Cornell’s passing, most of the tour was cancelled and the band disappeared from the public eye. Then, eleven months later, the band’s muse, friend and longtime producer Kato died tragically in a motorcycle accident, which sent the band into a downward spiral.
The band took their pain and grief and turned to writing songs to channel the emotional toll, and in late 2018, The Pretty Reckless returned to the studio to record. For the first time, Taylor and Ben co-produced with longtime friend Jonathan Wyman. After being in the studio for more than a year, the band introduced the album with the track “Death By Rock and Roll.” The song quickly rose to No. 1 on the rock charts, marking the band’s fifth chart-topper to date. It’s a feat that’s not been achieved by a female-fronted rock act in the chart’s history!
Quebradita Time: 2022 Tour featuring Banda Machos, Mi Banda el Mexicano de Casimiro, Banda Maguey and Banda Zeta
Sunday, Oct. 16 | $95, $75, $55, $35
Quebradita Time is a must-see Mexican banda music showcase, bringing together fans of the quebradita dance craze that swept across Southern California in the 1990s. Quebradita Time will feature Banda Machos, Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro, Banda Maguey y Banda Zeta.
Banda Machos hails from Jalisco, Mexico, and has a career spanning over 24 years and 24 albums, plus multiple awards and nominations. Banda Machos modernized the traditional Sinaloan banda style, augmenting the genre’s traditional big, brassy sound with amplified instruments, flashy keyboard flourishes and their longtime battle cry “Arre Macho!” Banda Machos' 1992 breakthrough album, Sangre de Indio, included the radio hit "El Gato y el Raton" that helped launch the Quebradita sound. In 1993, Banda Machos was crowned “La Reina de las Bandas” at the Viva México festival in Chicago. They achieved even wider acclaim in 2008, when they released their first YouTube video in conjunction with the album, Proximo Tonto, garnering millions of views throughout the world. Following the release of "La Huella de Mis Besos" in 2018, Banda Machos was acknowledged by the International Human Rights Commission for its commitment to fighting music piracy. Banda Machos is an iconic band that’s performed throughout the world and nation, including stops at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and New York’s Madison Square Garden.
