A perfect gentleman and his best friend — a six-foot rabbit — come to Fresno Pacific University for a production of "Harvey."
From the original Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway play to the classic Hollywood film starring James Stewart to a stream of television remakes and theater productions, the story of Elwood P. Dowd and his invisible companion has made audiences believe beyond what their eyes can see.
Performances will be in the Lin Family Performance Studio, part of the Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.
In Mary Chase’s play, Elwood and Harvey are quite happy, but Elwood’s sister, Veta, worries about the family’s social reputation and insists Elwood go to a sanitarium. When the anxiety-ridden Veta is committed by mistake, Elwood and Harvey slip out and set off a whirlwind of confusion and chaos.
Directing the production is Elizabeth A. Fiester, an adjunct instructor at FPU with an M.A. in Theatre from Fresno State University. A director and performer in the Fresno area for over 40 years, her home base is Good Company Players, where during this 2022 season she directed Guys and Dolls and The Music Man. Fiester has also directed productions with Blossom Trail Players, CMT, Center Stage and Fresno City College and taught drama at Clovis West High School for 24 years.
The cast is Joseph Ham as Elwood P. Dowd, Stephanie Gonzales as Veta Louise Simmons, Alex Hodson as Myrtle Mae Simmons, Janet Glaude as Mrs. Chauvenet, Sabelosethu Mlaba/B.K. Robinson as Wilson, Lindsay Martin as Nurse Kelly, Izaiah Ruiz as Dr. Lymon Sanderson, Hannah Navia as Betty Chumley, Edgar Olivera as Dr. Chumley, Alex Lujan as Judge Gaffney and Edwardo Cazares as E.J. Lofgren.
For more information, contact Brandi Martin, MFA, director of the FPU theater program, at brandi.martin@fresno.edu or 559-453-7190.