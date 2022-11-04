A perfect gentleman and his best friend — a six-foot rabbit — come to Fresno Pacific University for a production of "Harvey."

From the original Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway play to the classic Hollywood film starring James Stewart to a stream of television remakes and theater productions, the story of Elwood P. Dowd and his invisible companion has made audiences believe beyond what their eyes can see.

Performances will be in the Lin Family Performance Studio, part of the Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, on the main FPU campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno.

Recommended for you