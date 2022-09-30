It may not seem like tropical birds and old German traditions would go together, but the creative minds at the Kings Art Center have combined the two flawlessly.
The Art Center will host its second annual Flocktoberfest from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
“It’s a brand new spin on an annual benefit event,” said office manager Holly Graves.
That new spin involves a day of celebration with traditional Oktoberfest treats and ambiance amid the center’s current exhibits and newly-renovated courtyard.
The event started last year during COVID, when gathering a large group for a fundraiser wasn’t an option. Instead, the fundraising arm of the center, the Kings Art Guild, hosted an event where members would get “flocked” – meaning that donors could pay to have a members’ yard filled with plastic flamingos.
While the friendly prank aspect of the flamingos is on hold this year, the pink bird does remain the event’s mascot. The event has instead morphed into its current iteration — a celebration of autumn, art, and of course, beer and brats.
Graves said that quarterly gala events were once the center’s main way of raising funds for the year, but she foresees that Flocktoberfest, and festive events like it, will prove to be center’s premier fundraising events as they work toward getting the community more involved in KAC events and offering a wider variety of attractions.
“We’re really working toward increasing our visibility in the community and giving both children and adults easier access to what we offer,” said executive director Stephanie Magnia. “The key word is accessibility.”
“It’s not just a fine art center, it’s a community art center,” Graves said. “We want it to be for everyone in the community.”
The event, spearheaded by Kings Art Guild president Diana Buford, will feature beer donated by local brewers including Hop Forged, Bird Street Brewing, Lake Bottom and Plan B Taphouse. Pretzels will be provided by Auntie Anne’s and brats will be served by the guild. Charcuterie, dessert and wine will also be served.
Food and drinks are included in the $60 ticket price. Tickets are available at the center or online at http://www.kingsartcenter.org. The event is 21+.
Funds raised by the event will go toward the center’s art education programs, community outreach and to create new art exhibits.
Both Magnia and Graves began working at the center in the last month, signaling the beginning of a new era at the art center.
“It’s really exciting,” Graves said. “We both have a lot of really great ideas and we don’t slow down at all.”
Graves added that, beyond their own motivations to launch a successful new era at the Kings Art Center, hearing ideas from the community and working to implement those ideas also motivates them to do well.
The center will host a volunteer cleaning day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15. While they’re asking the community for help in tidying up the grounds and lesser used buildings on the property, it’s also an opportunity for the community to get involved with the center.
The Kings Art Center is located at 605 N. Douty St, Hanford. For more information, call 584-1065.