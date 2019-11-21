FRESNO — Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience, will continue to make a splash across North America and play over 70 cities this Spring.
The live tour of the viral sensation will continue its run starting March 1, 2020 in Independence, Missouri. The hit show will swim to new markets including Los Angeles, Seattle and Fresno. Tickets for many upcoming tour dates will go on-sale this Friday, Nov. 22 beginning at 7 a.m. For tickets and additional information, visit babysharklive.com.
The show comes to the Savemart Center in Fresno at 6 p.m. April 3. Tickets run $29.50-$59.50.
“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”
The Fall tour leg of Baby Shark Live! began in Spartanburg, SC and played to excited families across the country. The smash hit show sold out performances across the country during the six-week run and was seen by nearly 100,000 fans.
As previously announced, Baby Shark Live! will visit the 2019 World Series Champions in Washington, DC in June 2020 and, following sold-out performances this Fall, the tour will play repeat engagements in Pittsburgh, PA and Chicago, IL. A full list of markets going on sale this week can be found at Babysharklive.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.
The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!
Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3.8 billion views, making it the fifth most viewed video in the history of YouTube.
Tickets for Baby Shark Live’s Spring tour go on-sale to the general public on Friday, No. 22. Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Baby Shark Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.
