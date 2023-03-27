After a year away, Jose Ramirez returned to the ring with a knockout victory over Richard Commey.
The Avenal native earned the TKO win in the 11th round of the junior welterweight bout in front of a crowd of 11,418 on March 25 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.
“It’s always hard after a layoff, but mentally I had to go back to being my old self and start strong. There came a point in my career where I got too comfortable, Ramirez said. "I started with that rhythm and being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.”
It was Ramirez's first fight since he defeated Jose Pedraza in March of 2022, also at the Save Mart Center.
Ramirez came out aggressive in the first of the 12-round contest and continued to be aggressive through round four. He landed a body shot to Commey in the 11th round which dropped Commey to a knee with 2:31 left in the round. He did not answer the 10 count. It was the second time he knocked down Commey in the final round.
"I hurt him in the first round. But he’s a tough guy. Big shoutout to Commey and his team. He’s a good warrior," Ramirez said. "He took some good shots. And he picked it up in the middle of the fight, too. I heard his team motivating him. I wanted to make a statement and show that I’m the stronger guy in there.”
Ramirez moved to 28-1 in his career with 18 KOs and hopes that the victory puts him back in contention for a championship fight.
Ramirez out-landed Commey, 191-to-157, along with 34 percent of his power punches. The win leaves him in line as a future challenger for Regis Prograis—if he wants the fight.
“I want any world champion. If Regis Prograis is serious about fighting, we can sit down and negotiate. Let’s sit down and make the fight,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez hopes to get back to the ring for another fight in September.
The fight was part of a eight-match bout card that took place at the Save Mart Center.
For Ramirez, fighting in Fresno is always special.
“It’s always an honor to fight here in Fresno,” Ramirez said of his 10th career appearance in the city and sixth in this venue. “La Raza, we’re a family here in the Central Valley. We’re family oriented and it’s an honor to showcase my talent in front of my people.”