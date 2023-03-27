After a year away, Jose Ramirez returned to the ring with a knockout victory over Richard Commey.

The Avenal native earned the TKO win in the 11th round of the junior welterweight bout in front of a crowd of 11,418 on March 25 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

“It’s always hard after a layoff, but mentally I had to go back to being my old self and start strong. There came a point in my career where I got too comfortable, Ramirez said. "I started with that rhythm and being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.”

Jose Ramirez defeated Richard Commey by a 11th round TKO on March 25 at the Save Mart Center to move to 28-1 in his career.

