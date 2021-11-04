The month of October was a busy time. I sponsored the Skeleton Soiree, participated in a staff pumpkin decorating contest and held a Halloween photo contest for my patients. Halloween has always been a fun time in my family, I love to dress up, and now I’m spreading some spooky fun with the community and my staff!
During the month of October, twenty-eight downtown Lemoore businesses participated in the Skeleton Soiree. I sponsored the $500 prize and encouraged local businesses to share in my Halloween spirit! My staff delivered a skeleton and each business competed for the best skeleton display. The creativity was amazing! Bloom Wild had their flapper girl skeleton in an outdoor café. She was dressed to the nines and was dining on a very interesting menu! Mickey’s Bar and Grill had a “toxic wasted” skeleton on display. He was feeling a little ill from having too much to drink. At the Animal House, the bikini wearing skeleton was heading for a swim in one of their fish tanks. Each display had a different feel and showcased the participating business. Some skeletons were beauticians, others sold real estate or insurance, and one starred as La Catrina at an authentic Dia de los muertos (Day of the Dead offering).
Judging was a difficult task. One staff member from Karing for Kreatures and three volunteers from the City of Lemoore visited each business and scored the impressive displays. Competition was fierce, but one display stood out. Congratulations to Lois Kuntz and the staff of Trend Setters Salon. Their display was "Hocus Pocus"-themed and incorporated three skeletons. There was attention given to every detail.
“I constructed their eyeballs out of nail gel. The six eyes took me about 12 hours,” Lois explained. Lois even took the time to apply make up and give each skeleton a beautiful set of acrylic nails that any living woman would envy!
On Oct. 30, Lemoore Chamber of Commerce and Lemoore Recreation Department held a Trick or Treat Lemoore event. I was asked to join their celebration and present the $500 award to the winner of the Skeleton Soiree. Prior to collecting the prize, Lois Kuntz aka Winifred Sanderson, accompanied by staff Kim Wong aka Sarah Sanderson and Jari Stokes aka Mary Sanderson spent the day taking photos with attendees. Their elaborate Hocus Pocus costumes and Halloween spirit brightened everyone’s day!
In addition to the Hocus Pocus, my standard poodle Arora was a big hit with the crowd. She was in disguise as a giraffe, courtesy of Canine Comfort Creek Grooming. She posed for pictures with numerous guests, as I made my way around to see each of the skeletons on display!
Next, I had the pleasure of entering the Karing for Kreatures staff pumpkin decorating contest. Since our Facebook followers vote, anyone on staff could participate including me. Over 100 Facebook followers voted for their favorite pumpkin, and RVT Kiersten Carlson grabbed the $100 prize for he second year in a row!
The final highlight to this year’s spooky fun was the Halloween photo contest for my patients. We had dogs, cats and even guinea pigs enter. Once again, Facebook followers voted and the winner by a landslide was Ivy Galletti who dressed up as me. It was adorable, a doppelganger Dog-tor Betchel! The Galletti family dressed Ivy in a white coat and even died her hair blue to match my current hair color! It was the highlight of my Halloween!
Thank you to everyone who helped make this Halloween fun. Congrats to the winners this year! As for me… next challenge is Christmas fun!
