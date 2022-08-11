Spider Man at 60 Diversity
Buy Now

In these undated photos provided by Tyler Scott Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model, Hoover is pictured in the classic costume of the Marvel comic superhero. In August 2022, as the iconic character marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merchandise, fans like Hoover reflect on Spider-Man’s appeal across race, gender and nationality.

 Tyler Scott Hoover/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Spider-Man fandom is in Tyler Scott Hoover's blood — but not because he was bitten by an irradiated arachnid. His father had collected Marvel comic books featuring the character since the 1970s.

“He passed down a ton of comics to me,” says Hoover, 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland. “It kind of makes it almost like a religion. It would have been hard for me not to become a fan of Spider-Man.”

There are legions of fans of Spider-Man, who this month marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merch. Among those fans are devotees like Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model who doesn’t resemble the longtime “canon” presentation of the character. However, in the cinematic and comics universes, a Black Spider-Man is now reality.

Tags

Recommended for you