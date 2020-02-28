Living in the moment is the key to 'Chicago'

FRESNO — The secret to ‘Chicago’ is living in the moment.

“It’s really fun for me to try to not plan all my thoughts ahead of time as Roxie and to just live in the exact moment I’m being presented with,” said actress and dancer Mollie Downes.

Downes plays Roxie Hart in the iconic musical “Chicago,” which will run Tuesday and Wednesday at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno as part of a national tour.

With such a snappy, fast-paced show, Downes said there’s no time to bring any residual tiredness or grumpiness from a hectic tour schedule into the theater. When the first-act overture begins, you have to be on your toes.

“With this show, there is no option to not pay attention. Everyone has to be present and in the moment at all times or you’re going to miss a cue, you’re going to miss a line, you’re going to miss the important action,” she said.

The New York native said that it’s Roxie’s quick-thinking that makes the character so much fun to play.

Set in the roaring ‘20s, “Chicago” follows two rival actresses locked up for murder. The challenge of the role, Downes said, is to keep moving. As Roxie gets into one precarious position after another, she must navigate as slyly as possible to survive.