Living in the moment is the key to 'Chicago'

FRESNO — The secret to ‘Chicago’ is living in the moment.
“It’s really fun for me to try to not plan all my thoughts ahead of time as Roxie and to just live in the exact moment I’m being presented with,” said actress and dancer Mollie Downes.
Downes plays Roxie Hart in the iconic musical “Chicago,” which will run Tuesday and Wednesday at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno as part of a national tour.
With such a snappy, fast-paced show, Downes said there’s no time to bring any residual tiredness or grumpiness from a hectic tour schedule into the theater. When the first-act overture begins, you have to be on your toes.
“With this show, there is no option to not pay attention. Everyone has to be present and in the moment at all times or you’re going to miss a cue, you’re going to miss a line, you’re going to miss the important action,” she said.
The New York native said that it’s Roxie’s quick-thinking that makes the character so much fun to play.
Set in the roaring ‘20s, “Chicago” follows two rival actresses locked up for murder. The challenge of the role, Downes said, is to keep moving. As Roxie gets into one precarious position after another, she must navigate as slyly as possible to survive.
“She has a youthfulness about her and she’s such a scrappy fighter. Although she does all these what-would-be awful things in the show – she cheats on her husband then she kills a man and then she lies about it – she never does it out of a place that is malicious. That’s never her intent. She’s just a survivor,” Downes said.
Downes said that Roxie Hart has been on the top of her list of dream roles ever since seeing Renèe Zellweger in the role in the Oscar-winning 2002 film version.
“It’s truly a dream. Since I was 12 years old, ‘Chicago’ was my ultimate dream show,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Roxie has been played by a myriad of talented actresses including the aforementioned Zellweger, Ginger Rogers, Liza Minelli, Melanie Griffith. Each actress has to put a little of themselves into Roxie or the character just doesn’t work, Downes said.
“My Roxie will be different than any other Roxie that came before,” she said.
Being offered the role was something of a surprise, she said. Downes auditioned to be part of the ensemble but was approached to play Roxie instead.
“The fact that they saw something in me and trusted me with Roxy Hart was mind-blowing,” she said. “I still feel that way every time I sit on stage. There’s a moment where the character of Mary Sunshine comes out and sings her song and I have a chance to just sit and watch for a second and that’s always when it hits me that I’m paying Roxie Hart. I get a little giggle inside that I have to keep in.”
Downes, who has an extensive background in dance, was trained in many styles and learned the steps of many choreographers while in attending the Performing Arts and University of Miami. It was the work of Bob Fosse that most resonated with her, though, she said.
“It’s so heavily based in ballet and has such a classical technique to it, which is also what I grew up studying, that it just feels right on my body. So many times in this career, you’re asked to do brilliant choreography but it doesn’t feel like you. There’s something about Fosse choreography that feels like I get to show a little bit of Mollie while doing his iconic movement,” she said.
Fosse worked on hits like "Chicago," "Cabaret," "All that Jazz" and others.
After two technical run-throughs and a couple of previews in Yakima, Washington, the tour officially kicks off tonight in Spokane.
“It was really good to put it in front of an audience. We’ve been eager to do that,” she said.
Rehearsals began about a month ago, challenging the cast to nail the unique style of performance in a relatively short amount of time.
“We got through it,” Downes said, laughing. “’Chicago’ is a very Vaudevillian show in that every line comes immediately after the one before it. If the pace ever drops, it doesn’t work. So the hardest part of having to learn this material so fast is that it has to come out of our mouths as fast as we learned it. It was a great challenge and we have a really talented cast and we rose to it.”