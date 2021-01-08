HMTC This Week: Drama at the White House; or 'The Emperor's New Clothes'

The White House has had a lot of drama and writers and dramaturges could never have imagined or even written what has occurred. Those who closely surround President Trump remind me of a very old story called "The Emperor's New Cloths" by Danish author Hans Christian Anderson.
"The Emperor's New Clothes" (Kejserens nye klæder) is a folktale about an emperor who meets tailors who he hires to make him a new outfit. As they work, there are no signs of new clothes, but they mime that work is getting done on the clothes. When the clothes are finished, they dress the emperor. The emperor then is eager to show off his clothes and appears in public. The public is aghast at the emperor in his underwear, but pretend they see the clothes. If they say there are no clothes, they fear to be ridiculed. So, they go onboard with the naked emperor. Only a small boy exclaims that the emperor has no clothes but everyone, including the emperor, parade on that the clothes are lavish and gorgeous.
According to Wiki, this tale has been translated into over 100 languages and is based on a 1335 story from the Libro de los ejemplos (or El Conde Lucanor), a medieval Spanish collection of fifty-one cautionary tales by Juan Manuel, Prince of Villena (1282–1348). There is also an Indian version of the story which appears in the Līlāvatīsāra by Jinaratna (1283).
The White House has had much drama in the last four years. It is important to note that writers and dramaturges are taking all this in. It is for sure that new stories will come forth about how a man believed he won an election and the people around him let him believe it.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
