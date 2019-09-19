In October 2019, Arts Visalia presents the Handweavers of the Valley: A 2019 Cultural Exhibition. The Handweavers of the Valley: A Cultural Exhibition features the works of a guild of fiber artists based out of Exeter. The Handweavers of the Valley have approximately 100 members and began with weavers which expanded to spinners, felters, knitters, and other fiber artists. Artists come from all over Tulare County to join the guild.
Artists featured: Audrey Adams, Judy Askins, Dale Battistoni, Toni Best, Cheryl Coons, Nikki Crain, Lindsay Dion, Susan Jackson, Deirdre King, Silvia Leidig, Julie McIntosh, Hope Overholt, Leonora Pescosolido, Monica Rook, Noi Thomas, Robin Tubesing, Katherine Tucker, Sharon Warren, and Sandra Willey.
The Handweavers of the Valley: A 2019 Cultural Exhibition will be displayed Oct. 2 through Oct. 25, with an opening reception on First Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Jack & Charlie’s, the Vintage Press Restaurante, the Southern Pacific Depot Restaurant Citizens Business Bank, and Bill and Judy Yoshimoto.
In November 2019, Arts Visalia will host Sequoia High Schools for its third year, displaying the works of multiple arts classes that consist in totality of approximately 140 students, instructed by Sarah Coker. Sequoia High School offers a fresh start to students in an accepting and non-threatening atmosphere, as well as success in earning a living through vocational and career preparation. This exhibition will offer collaboration with students who feel misrepresented and suppressed in society.
Arts Visalia’s Young Imaginations Gallery will display the artworks of 5-17 year old participants of our children’s classes year-round.
You have free articles remaining.
Join Arts Visalia’s Joy of Art Fall raffle by purchasing a $25 ticket at Arts Visalia. By purchasing a ticket, you have a chance to win one of three exceptional prizes: Pasadena Get-Away for 2, Night on the Town, or an Art Night for 10 at Arts Visalia. The lucky winners will be pulled live at the opening reception on Nov. 1.
Call to Artists for the Annual Holiday Show & Sale. The Holiday Show & Sale is open for submissions. The Show & Sale runs November 20th through Dec. 14 with an opening reception on First Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Arts Visalia for more information: artsvisalia@sbcglobal.net or 559-739-0905. Deadline to be considered for participation is Nov. 1.
Arts Visalia’s Fall class enrollment forms are available at Arts Visalia and online. Fall classes have started and will continue through December. Adult participants can look forward to printmaking, pencil drawing, and painting workshops. Participants in our children’s classes will experiment in painting, drawing and sculpting.
Arts Visalia Visual Art Gallery and gift shop is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California 93291. For more information on all Arts Visalia events and available classes visit our website at artsvisalia.org or call the gallery at (559) 739-0905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.