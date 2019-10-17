LINDSAY — This Halloween season, the Lindsay Community Theatre invites the public to “join us” in honoring the Necronomicon with a groovy musical.
The hilariously macabre “Evil Dead the Musical” will run at the theater for six shows between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3.
“It’s everything you would want in an ‘Evil Dead’ show,” said actor Jeffrey Black. “I had no idea what it was going to be coming in… but it does it justice in every way. If you’re looking for ‘Evil Dead’ you’re going to get ‘Evil Dead.’”
While speaking to the Sentinel, seemingly everyone involved had the same reaction when first hearing that the unrelentingly frightening yet hilarious gorefest trilogy of films created by Sam Raimi was adapted into a Broadway-style song-and-dance show.
“They made a musical out of ‘Evil Dead’? What?!”
The musical, first performed in 2003, is based on the cult favorite 1981 horror film which spawned two sequels, a remake, a TV series, video games and comic books. Through the series, dim-witted Ash battles demons summoned to attack a small vacation cabin in the woods after he and his friends accidentally read from the Necronomicon (aka the Book of the Dead).
Black, who plays the iconic anti-hero originated by actor Bruce Campbell said that certain difficulties come with being cast as such a well-beloved character.
“When you act you don’t want to just mimic somebody. You try to put your own flavors on what you can, but at the same time – especially with a character like Ash that’s such an icon – you try to do as much justice as you possibly can,” he said. “I’ve been watching this character since I was a kid.”
Black said that he’s found leeway in the character and is becoming comfortable adding his own takes on the iconic horror anti-hero without impeding on the Ash that audiences are familiar with.
Black and wife Angele recently moved to the area and, having recently had a baby, were looking for the right production to bring them back to the stage together. The couple met nine years ago on a production of “Annie” and have worked together on stage multiple times since. Angele plays both Annie and Linda in “Evil Dead,”
“It’s a fun show to jump back into. I didn’t want to settle and this is not settling. This is all in. Let’s do it,” she said.
Actor Jeremy Waterman is making his directorial debut with “Evil Dead,” though he credits the entire cast and crew with directing in some ways. In moving to the director’s chair from acting, Waterman – a Hanford-area native -- knew the first thing he’d want to bring to the Lindsay stage is “Evil Dead.”
“These songs are great and they’re funny. The whole show is so fun,” he said.
The show, full of bawdy songs and over-the-top cartoonish violence is a little more adult than the normal Lindsay Community Theatre fare, he said, and a few concessions were made to tone down the language to make the production PG-13 in tone.
“If you want to bring your kid, bring your kid if you’re OK with them seeing this. But even the blood is funny in this,” Waterman said.
Waterman echoes a sentiment made by the Kandarian Demon Moose in the story, when it sings the lyric “evil is funner than it seems.”
Hanford resident Heaven Annie McGrath portrays the ill-fated Cheryl in the production.
“I get to say really bad jokes and puns and stuff, it’s super fun,” she said. “I get to be all demon and gross and mean. I just love it.”
McGrath is an actress with the Hanford Multicultural Theatre Company and regularly performs with Udderly Improv in Hanford.
The show’s music runs the gamut of Broadway-inspired showtunes to more rock-oriented songs that border on good-natured surf music throwbacks. The up-beat songs work as the perfect juxtaposition to the horrors that await the five college students in the cabin they find in the woods.
The cast cheerily sing and dance to songs like, “Do the Necronomicon,” “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Kandarian Demons” and “Look Who’s Evil Now” throughout the two acts of the show.
Jeffrey and Angele agree that “It’s Time” is their favorite musical number
“I’m biased because it’s Ash’s moment. It’s his moment when he realizes now it’s time to kill demons. So he has this epic ballad and then he goes and kills a bunch of demons,” Jeffrey said. “It’s a demon killing spree.”
“Blood everywhere,” agreed Angele. “Any song that ends in a bloody fight – how could that not be the best song in the show?”
