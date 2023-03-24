While an aerial view of the Valley may currently show flooding and giant puddles of rainwater from myriad storms, the Kings Art Center’s current exhibit shows it in a more familiar way.

“Valley Overview” showcases the work of Fresno-based painter Daniel Van Gerpen, and runs in the KAC’s Marcellus Gallery through April 15.  

“That’s my primary focus at this time — capturing the Central Valley from the aerial perspective,” Van Gerpen said. “It ranges from representational to fairly abstract but the theme is an aerial view of the Central Valley – the fields and rivers and landscapes of the valley.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you