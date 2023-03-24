While an aerial view of the Valley may currently show flooding and giant puddles of rainwater from myriad storms, the Kings Art Center’s current exhibit shows it in a more familiar way.
“Valley Overview” showcases the work of Fresno-based painter Daniel Van Gerpen, and runs in the KAC’s Marcellus Gallery through April 15.
“That’s my primary focus at this time — capturing the Central Valley from the aerial perspective,” Van Gerpen said. “It ranges from representational to fairly abstract but the theme is an aerial view of the Central Valley – the fields and rivers and landscapes of the valley.”
The Kings Art Center hosted a grand opening for the exhibit on March 10. KAC director Stephanie Magnia said that Van Gerpen’s use of the abstract with realism is what makes him unique.
“What I really think is phenomenal about his work is that you walk in and you can see the abstract and you can see the realism, too,” Magnia said. “You see a piece and know for sure that it’s the Valley and those are the mountains and next to it is something more abstract with squares and lines that you have to work to see. The way that they both lend each other context is really what makes it special.”
Van Gerpen is originally from South Dakota but moved to the Salinas area after college and ultimately found himself moving to Fresno after meeting his wife.
Influenced by his mother, a hobbyist painter, he went to college to study art and now works to create striking images of the Valley from a bird’s eye view, a style he’s been working on for eight years.
“I'm always taking the back roads and exploring. You see a lot of agriculture doing that and I’ve always been intrigued by that,” he said. In addition to using drones for reference shots, he sketches from memory and flies over certain areas when he can.
Van Gerpen’s art is instantly recognizable to anyone who has driven a rural road in the Valley while still featuring a heightened sense of reality. He uses a brighter color palette than would be found in nature sometimes, while other times muting his colors down from the real thing. He also juxtaposes the soft round shapes of nature with the 45-degree angles of the bridges, buildings and boxes associated with agriculture production.
“I like the mix of these organic shapes and these vertical lines and horizontal lines that make up the fields,” he said. “I also like the mix of the man-made with the natural areas.”
Van Gerpen said that one particular subject he enjoys painting is the almond tree. The shapes of almond tree groves as well as the cycle of colors they move through speak to him, he said. Additionally, they’re a fairly new discovery for him, as almonds aren’t grown in any significant number in South Dakota. California produces 100% of the U.S. commercial supply of the nut, according to a 2016 report.
“I enjoy the patterns they create in the fields and the colors of the blossoms and also the production facilities. It’s intriguing how these things change throughout the year,” he said.