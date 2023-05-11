Monterey's Artichoke Festival has added more professional chefs to the 2023 Artichoke Festival’s popular Chef Demos.

Added to a lineup of chefs that include Chef Brandon Miller from Paella LLC, Kevin Fischer from Sea Root at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, Chef Luis Osorio of Rio Grill in Carmel, and Chef Ivan Guadarrama of Tarpy’s Roadhouse in Monterey, will be David Pasculli of Sammich’d gourmet sandwich shop, Chef Jason Giles and Arturo Salazar, Food and Nutrition Services Supervisor, both of Salinas Valley Health, Chef Hondo Hernandez, and two student chefs from Rancho Cielo.

Chef Pasculli opens the chef demos at 11:30 a.m. Saturday; followed by Chef Miller at 12:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11; Chef Guadarrama at 1:30 p.m., Chef Osorio at 3 p.m.; Chef Giles at 4 p.m.; and Chef Salazar at 5 p.m.

