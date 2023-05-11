Monterey's Artichoke Festival has added more professional chefs to the 2023 Artichoke Festival’s popular Chef Demos.
Added to a lineup of chefs that include Chef Brandon Miller from Paella LLC, Kevin Fischer from Sea Root at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, Chef Luis Osorio of Rio Grill in Carmel, and Chef Ivan Guadarrama of Tarpy’s Roadhouse in Monterey, will be David Pasculli of Sammich’d gourmet sandwich shop, Chef Jason Giles and Arturo Salazar, Food and Nutrition Services Supervisor, both of Salinas Valley Health, Chef Hondo Hernandez, and two student chefs from Rancho Cielo.
Chef Pasculli opens the chef demos at 11:30 a.m. Saturday; followed by Chef Miller at 12:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11; Chef Guadarrama at 1:30 p.m., Chef Osorio at 3 p.m.; Chef Giles at 4 p.m.; and Chef Salazar at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, June 11, following Chef Miller’s 12:30 p.m. demo will be Chef Fischer at 1:30 p.m.; Rancho Cielo chefs at 2:30 p.m. and Chef Hernandez at 4 p.m. Chefs at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday will be announced soon.
Chef Miller is a mobile paella caterer who typically cooks for groups of 10 or more, outside on patios or in backyards, at parties where there are often other diversions — at clients’ requests, he’ll arrange live guitar music, waiters and bartenders, even flamenco dancers. He travels all over Northern California doing family gatherings, weddings, birthdays, office parties, and more. At the festival he will offer recipe inspiration, tips and tricks for cooking artichokes, as well as samples and small bites to enjoy.
Originating in Valencia, paella is one of Spain’s best-known dishes, a hearty combination of meat, seafood, and/or vegetables on a base of saffron-tinted rice. It’s food meant to serve a crowd, and indeed, meant to be prepared outdoors.
Chef Fischer’s love for food began in his childhood home where his mother would make delicious meals. His father worked in the produce industry, which made him a picky eater, but not in the traditional way. His desire for excellent quality in food and his natural love for cooking gave him many opportunities in his career.
Fischer began working at Hullabaloo restaurant in Salinas with his brother in 2001, and from there his career took off. For the last 12 years he has planted his roots at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa’s Sea Root restaurant, where he found his passion working in an expo kitchen.
“I love that I have instant gratification of watching the plate land and seeing the reactions,” he says. When he isn’t preparing what he hopes to be a lasting impression with the restaurant’s guests, he loves all things car-related, going camping, and enjoying the outdoors.
This year’s 63rd annual festival will return June 11-12 to the Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey with the theme “Thistle be Fun: Artichoke Festival 2023.”
California’s artichoke history began in 1922 when the first artichoke shoots were planted in Castroville. Today, more than nine decades later, nearly 100 percent of America’s fresh artichoke supply is grown in California and nearly two-thirds is grown in the small town of Castroville.